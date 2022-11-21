Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-14 10-15 8-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:57 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:41 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:47 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) is building across the islands and will peak just below advisory level heights late tonight into Monday, then decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A much larger north northwest swell will build overnight Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north northwest swell moves in. Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.