Maui Surf Forecast for November 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|10-14
|10-15
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) is building across the islands and will peak just below advisory level heights late tonight into Monday, then decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A much larger north northwest swell will build overnight Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north northwest swell moves in. Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com