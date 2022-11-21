Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-14
10-15
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:57 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:41 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:47 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) is building across the islands and will peak just below advisory level heights late tonight into Monday, then decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A much larger north northwest swell will build overnight Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north northwest swell moves in. Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




