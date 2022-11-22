Hawaiian Electric has selected seven solar projects on Maui, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island to offer the new shared solar program that will help customers who meet low- and moderate-income levels to lower their electricity bills.

The program, which also is known as community-based renewable energy or CBRE, also is for customers who are unable to install privately-owned rooftop solar.

A competitive bidding evaluation process was used to evaluate the proposals.

Hawaiian Electric has selected seven solar projects on Maui, O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island to offer the new shared solar program. Photo Courtesy: Nexamp Solar

On Maui and Hawai‘i Island, three projects on each island were selected, all of which are being developed by Nexamp Solar. On O‘ahu, a shared solar project co-developed by Nexamp Solar and Melink Solar Development was selected.

Hawaiian Electric will work with the selected developers to finalize the 20-year contracts.

On Maui, the Līpoa Solar Project is located off Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei, the Makawao Solar Project is off Haleakalā Highway and the Piʻiholo Road Solar Project is at 1482 Makawao Ave. in Makawao.

Once the projects are available on Hawaiian Electric’s CBRE Portal, low- and moderate-income customers (LMI) – including those who are renters and apartment residents – may become “subscribers” to a facility on their respective island.

Once the projects are built and online, the subscribers receive credits on their monthly electricity bill based on their level of participation.

Here are the seven projects. Click on the links to learn more about each project.

Island Project CBRE Megawatt Capacity Project Website O‘ahu Kaukonahua Solar 6 MW (Solar only) nexamp.com/kaukonahua-road-solar Maui Līpoa Solar 3 MW + Battery nexamp.com/lipoa-solar Maui Makawao Solar 2.5 MW + Battery nexamp.com/makawao-solar Maui Pi‘iholo Road Solar 2.5 MW + Battery nexamp.com/piiholo-road-solar Hawai‘i Island Kalaoa Solar A 3 MW + Battery nexamp.com/kalaoa-solar Hawai‘i Island Kalaoa Solar B 3 MW + Battery nexamp.com/kalaoa-solar Hawai‘i Island Nā‘ālehu Solar 3 MW + Battery nexamp.com/naalehu-solar

In March 2022, the request for proposals was opened for developers, companies, organizations or groups to become a “subscriber organization” of shared solar projects for LMI customers. The shared solar projects are expected to be online in 2025.

“Our proven track record as a long-term owner/operator has made us a trusted partner in hundreds of communities today and our seven new Nexamp projects in Hawai‘i will help the state move toward its decarbonization goals,” says Zaid Ashai, chief executive officer of Nexamp.

“Dedicated to low- and moderate-income residents, each of these shared solar projects will ensure equal access to participate and lower their electric costs while reducing the islands’ fossil fuel dependence,” Ashai said. “We look forward to making our popular community solar program and other consumer decarbonization services available to all residents of Hawai‘i in the years ahead.”

For more information on Hawaiian Electric’s shared solar program, go to hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar and communityenergyhawaii.com.