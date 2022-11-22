Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:09 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:35 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell is declining slowly through the day today and Wednesday. A much larger north swell will build overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in. Looking into the weekend, a strong north northeast swell could potentially reaching advisory levels for north facing shores. There is potential for significant harbor surges for Kahului, and Hilo starting Thursday through the weekend with both north swells. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy associated with the strong trade winds. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
