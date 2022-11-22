Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:09 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:35 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell is declining slowly through the day today and Wednesday. A much larger north swell will build overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in. Looking into the weekend, a strong north northeast swell could potentially reaching advisory levels for north facing shores. There is potential for significant harbor surges for Kahului, and Hilo starting Thursday through the weekend with both north swells.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy associated with the strong trade winds. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.