Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 7-10 12-16 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:35 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:40 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:07 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell continues to decline through today. A much larger north swell will build overnight into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell may approach warning levels along north facing shores. It will also coincide with gusty northeast winds and the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. Adding the potential for gale force winds along the cold front, there could be significant overwash issues and large wave run up along north facing shorelines. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines should see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in. Strong low pressure to our north northeast, will send a strong north northeast swell that should keep large, short to moderate period swell over the islands. There is a potential for significant harbor surges for Kahului, and Hilo starting Thursday through the weekend associated with both large swells.

Surf along east facing shores will decline as the trade winds slack slightly today with a slight boost Thursday as trade winds ramp back up. South facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.