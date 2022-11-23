PC: Paradise Now, 7 N. Market St., Wailuku.

A Small Business Saturday event takes place this weekend, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wailuku Town. This year, there are 13 participating shops and retailers on Market and Main Streets.

Participating stores will donate an item or service for a prize giveaway for three lucky winners.

Here’s how to enter:

On Saturday, Nov. 26, scan the QR code located in any participating store with your smartphone or click here . Enter your contact information for the prize giveaway drawing, keep the online form open on your smartphone. Visit each store on the list and look for the “answer” word posted somewhere inside. Enter the word as the answer for that particular store on the online giveaway form. Complete all and press submit for entry. There is a limit of one entry per person. All completed entries will be entered into a random drawing and three winners will be selected. Prizes given by participating stores will be divided into three separate lots. The winners will be contacted via phone, and prizes will be available for pick up at Friends & Faire. There is no purchase is necessary to enter this giveaway.

Participating stores \ location \ prizes:

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010. Since then, this event has evolved into a Shop Small® movement that encourages consumers to support local businesses and communities year-round.

5 Reasons to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi offers a list of reasons to shop small on Saturday and throughout the year.

“Small Business Saturday has become a great way to support small business owners in neighborhoods across the country every year. It’s even more meaningful to support small businesses now as many still face challenges from the pandemic like soaring inflation, worker shortages and supply chain disruptions,” according to a Chamber newsletter.



The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi offers the following five reasons why consumers should consider making shopping small a priority during the holidays—and beyond:

Shopping small is investing in your local economy: When you support a local business, you’re also supporting your town, city and neighborhood by way of paying sales tax. The sales tax money is used to support public schools, parks, roads and sidewalks, as well as fund public service workers, like firefighters. Small businesses are essential to the US economy: America’s 33.2 million small businesses account for more than 99% of all U.S. companies and employ just under 47% of private sector employees. Small businesses give back to their community: According to new data from the MetLife and U.S. Chamber Small Business Index to be released in December, 70% of small business owners have encouraged their own employees to shop at other small businesses in the community. Many small businesses are now online, too: A recent report by the US Chamber highlights the importance of technology for small business. You can find one-of-a-kind items and customized service: Local stores also offer customized products, hands-on service and other personal touches that big box stores cannot.

“During a tough year of ongoing pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, it’s the perfect time to visit your favorite local businesses and thank them for all they do for the community,” said Chamber representatives.