Kalani Peʻa’s “Purple Hawaiian Christmas” is out now across all digital platforms.

Three time Grammy Winner Kalani Pe’a has released a new Christmas Album titled “Purple Hawaiian Christmas.” Along with the new release Pe’a will be taking his new music on tour to: Beaverton, Seattle, Berkeley, Honolulu, Kailua-Kona and the Kohala Coast on Hawaiʻi Island.

The new holiday album features 11 newly recorded tracks including two new original songs written by Pe’a. The album features Christmas classics such as “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Little Drummer Boy” & “Silent Night.” Guest artists featured on the album include 2023 Grammy nominee and female vocalist Natalie Ai Kamau’u and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner Lukela Keala of Ekolu. The entire album was recorded on Maui.

Kalani Peʻa’s will perform at several concert venues in December.

“Purple Hawaiian Christmas” is out now across all digital platforms. Physical CDs can be ordered at Kalanipeamusic.com/shop. Tour dates include the following:

Dec. 1 – Seattle, WA : Edmonds Center for the Arts – 2022-2023 Season – with special guest Kumu Hula Mokihana Melendez and Hālau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe.

: Edmonds Center for the Arts – 2022-2023 Season – with special guest Kumu Hula Mokihana Melendez and Hālau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe. Dec. 2 – Beaverton, OR : Patricia Reser Center for the Arts – Inaugural Season – with special guest Kumu Hula Leialoha Kaula and Ka Lei Hali’a O Ka Lokelani

: Patricia Reser Center for the Arts – Inaugural Season – with special guest Kumu Hula Leialoha Kaula and Ka Lei Hali’a O Ka Lokelani Dec. 4 – Berkeley, CA : Freight & Salvage – with special guest Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Patrick Landeza and Kumu Hula Mahealani Uchiyama with Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine.

: Freight & Salvage – with special guest Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Patrick Landeza and Kumu Hula Mahealani Uchiyama with Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. Dec. 11 – Kailua-Kona, HI : With special guest Kumu Hula Chrissy Henriques and Hālau e Hulali Mai I Ka La – Kōkua Kailua Village Stroll’s Kōkua Kalikimaka Concert on Ali’i Drive across from the Hulihe’e Palace. Presented by the Kailua Village Business Improvement District and County of Hawaiʻi.

: With special guest Kumu Hula Chrissy Henriques and Hālau e Hulali Mai I Ka La – Kōkua Kailua Village Stroll’s Kōkua Kalikimaka Concert on Ali’i Drive across from the Hulihe’e Palace. Presented by the Kailua Village Business Improvement District and County of Hawaiʻi. Dec 17. – Kohala, HI: Mauna Kea Hotel – Presented By Kahilu Theater with special guest Grammy award nominee and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Weldon Kekauoha and Miss Aloha Hula 2006 Namakana Lim-Carvalho.

Mauna Kea Hotel – Presented By Kahilu Theater with special guest Grammy award nominee and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Weldon Kekauoha and Miss Aloha Hula 2006 Namakana Lim-Carvalho. Dec. 23 – Honolulu, HI: Hawaiʻi Theatre with special guest Kumu Hula Shelsea Ai, Hālau Lilia Makanoe, female vocalist Chardonnay and Natalie Ai Kamau’u.

For tickets and information, visit Kalanipeamusic.com.