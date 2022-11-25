Maui News

Update: Hansen Road Closed due to motor vehicle accident involving electric pole

November 25, 2022, 10:12 PM HST
* Updated November 26, 8:41 AM
Hansen Road remains closed

Update: Nov. 26, 2022, 5:20 a.m.

Hansen Road remains closed. Hawaiian Electric Company reports that weather has caused further issues. Work is estimated to take another 3-4 hours.

Hansen Road closed due to accident

Posted: Nov. 25, 2022, 10:13 p.m.

Hansen Road is closed between Pulehu Rd. and Hana Highway due to motor vehicle accident involving an electric pole.

Comments

