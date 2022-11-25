Maui News
Update: Hansen Road Closed due to motor vehicle accident involving electric pole
Hansen Road remains closed
Update: Nov. 26, 2022, 5:20 a.m.
Hansen Road remains closed. Hawaiian Electric Company reports that weather has caused further issues. Work is estimated to take another 3-4 hours.
Hansen Road closed due to accident
Posted: Nov. 25, 2022, 10:13 p.m.
Hansen Road is closed between Pulehu Rd. and Hana Highway due to motor vehicle accident involving an electric pole.
