The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details here.

— Hanā Highway (Route 36) —

Pāʻia (night work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Aolani Place to Kūʻau Beach Place Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday morning, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for sewer pipe installation.

Kūʻau (night work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Kaiae Lane and Meha Place beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday morning, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for wastewater main replacement.

— Hāna Highway (Route 360) —

Between Wailua and Nāhiku

Full intermittent closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) between Mile Post 19.5 and 19.51, at Waikani Stream bridge, Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday Dec. 2, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details here.