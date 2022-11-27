Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here.

All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17, and 18-and-older.

Cookie Contest participants and the entire BBBS ʻohana (current & alumni) are invited to the organization’s Mentoring Center on Dec. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. to celebrate winners, participate in holiday activities, and enjoy a visit from Da Maui Sleigh.