Maui News

Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui

November 27, 2022, 8:57 AM HST
* Updated November 27, 8:58 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here.

All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest.  Age groups include 0-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17, and 18-and-older. 

Cookie Contest participants and the entire BBBS ʻohana (current & alumni) are invited to the organization’s Mentoring Center on Dec. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. to celebrate winners, participate in holiday activities, and enjoy a visit from Da Maui Sleigh. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update Police Id Man Arrested At Impaired Driving Checkpoint Issue 4 Other Citations 2Flooding Forces Closure Of Baldwin Beach Park Staff Shortages Shut Down Three Pools 3High Surf Warning Until 6 P M Saturday 4Maui Sherbet Makers Find A Cool Niche In Sharing A Family Treat Tradition 5Maui Police Use Taser On Suspect At Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Checkpoint 6Contest Filed To Void Election Results Of The Wailuku Council Race