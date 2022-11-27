Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui
Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here.
All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17, and 18-and-older.
Cookie Contest participants and the entire BBBS ʻohana (current & alumni) are invited to the organization’s Mentoring Center on Dec. 15 from 5-6:30 p.m. to celebrate winners, participate in holiday activities, and enjoy a visit from Da Maui Sleigh.