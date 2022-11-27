Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2022

November 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
18-22
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 01:08 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:18 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually subside through Monday. A new long-period west-northwest swell arriving tonight is expected to gradually increase, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another slightly larger west-northwest swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Other than some lingering short-period north-northeast swell energy wrapping into exposed east facing shores during the next few days, surf is expected to be small along most east facing shores later this week. Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
