Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 18-22 18-22 8-12 8-12 West Facing 7-10 7-10 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 8-12 8-12 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 01:08 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:18 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually subside through Monday. A new long-period west-northwest swell arriving tonight is expected to gradually increase, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday. This swell is expected to gradually lower from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another slightly larger west-northwest swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Other than some lingering short-period north-northeast swell energy wrapping into exposed east facing shores during the next few days, surf is expected to be small along most east facing shores later this week. Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.