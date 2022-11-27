Maui News

Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade

November 27, 2022, 7:54 PM HST
The Shops at Wailea kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa on Black Friday.

  Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

Guests at The Shops were greeted with a special parade to welcome Santa’s arrival. In partnership with Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United, Santa was escorted from Kalama Park to The Shops in style in a vintage cruiser and was welcomed with a special Holiday Hula performance. 

  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.
  • Santa Arrives at The Shops at Wailea with a Special Parade. Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

Santa’s arrival officially marks the beginning of the holiday season at The Shops at Wailea. Through Dec. 22, guests can capture holiday memories with free Photos with Santa. Santa’s elf will be handing out complimentary Peppermint Macadamia Nut Cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company as an added treat.

Guests are invited to a special evening of giveaways on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 7-8 p.m., when Santa will be strolling The Shops, giving away bags of gifts and merchant gift cards to random guests.

Guests can also experience holiday-themed musical performances and concerts from vocalists and musicians Dec. 2-30. For more on all the complimentary holiday events at The Shops, visit theshopsatwailea.com

Comments

