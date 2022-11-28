Maui News

Maui Humane Society seeks donations and volunteers with $10K matching campaign

November 28, 2022, 11:38 AM HST
  • “Dollars will help save lives like dog Tommy Boy, who was struck with a machete 13 times. Your donation helps fund the emergency medical needs, like the emergency surgery including 350 staples and stitches he received to sew his body back together,” according to the MHS. Photo: before and after photos of Tommy Boy
  • PC: Maui Humane Society
Maui Humane Society is announcing their $10,000 match campaign starting on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Giving Tuesday is an annual celebration, occurring Tuesday after Thanksgiving annually, dedicated to nonprofits around the world.

Friends of Maui Humane Society, Mason and Trudy Williams have offered a $10,000 matching donation throughout the month of December, starting on Giving Tuesday. “Your donation will go twice as far, saving twice the lives of Maui’s homeless animals,” said MHS representatives.

“We’re grateful for Mason and Trudy Williams sponsoring an additional $10,000 matching campaign this holiday season. These funds allow us to save more animals that come to us in urgent need of care,” said CEO Steve MacKinnon.

According to organization leaders, dollars will help save lives like dog Tommy Boy, who was struck with a machete 13 times. “Your donation helps fund the emergency medical needs, like the emergency surgery including 350 staples and stitches he received to sew his body back together,” according to the MHS.

For those who miss Giving Tuesday, they can still make twice the impact throughout the month of December, as donations will be matched up to $10,000 for the month. Donations can be given in-shelter or online at mauihumanesociety.org.

Besides donations, volunteers are sought for cuddling cats, walking dogs and feeding rabbits or guinea pigs. There is no weekly or monthly time commitment. Keiki can also become volunteers. Volunteers can sign up at mauihumanesociety.org.

