Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 12-16 12-16 West Facing 3-5 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:10 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 07:48 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northeast swell continues to fade and a new long period west-northwest swell (300 degrees) will build into the Hawaii region through the day. Surf from this swell will likely exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday morning. This swell will slowly lower from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell will spread across the area Thursday and Friday possibly producing peak surf heights well above the HSA thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores will decrease and only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.