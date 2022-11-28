Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:10 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 07:48 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northeast swell continues to fade and a new long period west-northwest swell (300 degrees) will build into the Hawaii region through the day. Surf from this swell will likely exceed High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday morning. This swell will slowly lower from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another slightly larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell will spread across the area Thursday and Friday possibly producing peak surf heights well above the HSA thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores will decrease and only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
