The Maui County Department of Agriculture is urging farmers, ranchers and others to respond online to the US Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Census of Agriculture.

The federal agency’s National Statistical Services is requesting that all farmers, ranchers, hydroponics, aqua-culturists and plant nursery people to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

The agency has mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. If you are interested, and still need a survey code, see the following link.

“This survey will help our local farmers, ranchers and others working in agriculture to gain more resources by providing information through this census program,” said Maui County Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Weston Yap.

The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data. Local farmers and ranchers benefit when they participate in the survey because the federal government uses NASS data for community grant and program funding. There’s also funding available for planning, staff hiring and allocation, market assessment, decision-making, ongoing research and other resources.

The 2022 Census of Agriculture will be mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires sent in December. Producers need only respond once, whether securely online or by mail. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, that produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022 are included in the ag census. All responses are due Feb. 6, 2023.

“The 2022 Census of Agriculture is a powerful voice for American agriculture,” US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “The information gathered through the ag census influences policy decisions that will have a tremendous impact on ag producers and their communities for years to come. I strongly encourage all farmers, no matter how large or small their operation, to promptly complete and return their ag census. This is your opportunity to share your voice, uplift the value and showcase the uniqueness of American agriculture.”

Responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law under Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113. The same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential, to use the data only for statistical purposes, and only to publish in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation, according to the release. NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.

For more information, contact the Maui County Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Weston Yap at 808-270-8279 or via email at [email protected]