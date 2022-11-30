The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has awarded Ke Ao Hāli‘i a $100,000 grant over two years to manage more than 90 acres of coastal land south of Hāna town that has been recently returned to community ownership and stewardship.

This land is in the areas of Mokae and Maka’alae (from Hāmoa Beach to Waiohonu Stream).

The ‘Ãina grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ ‘ohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻāina (land and water).

The Maka’alae and Mokae coastline in Hana is undeveloped open space – and Ke Ao Haliʻi is working to keep it that way. Photo Courtesy: Ke Ao Haliʻi

The projects to be coordinated with support of the grant are: coastal native habitat restoration, canoe plant agriculture and development of a shoreline management plan.

Participation of Native Hawaiian members of the Hāna community will be key to the success of all aspects of the project.

“The support from OHA comes at the perfect time as Ke Ao Hāli‘i is transitioning from land and acquisition, to community management and stewardship of the land,” said Scott Crawford, Chair of the organization’s board. “Now that the land is protected in perpetuity, it is crucial that the families with generational connections to the area, Native Hawaiians of Hāna, and the broader community all have a chance to get involved in the kuleana of taking care of the land for the benefit of our future generations.”