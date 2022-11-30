Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 08:52 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:01 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:19 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:45 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will gradually decline today. A larger, west- northwest (300 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Due to the westerly angle, this larger swell could see surf heights reach High Surf Advisory thresholds for west Big Island on Friday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A rise is expected over the weekend as a moderate northeast swell fills in. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores today. Otherwise, only background energy from the south is expected through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.