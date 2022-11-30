Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 08:52 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:01 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 02:19 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:45 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will gradually decline today. A larger, west- northwest (300 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Due to the westerly angle, this larger swell could see surf heights reach High Surf Advisory thresholds for west Big Island on Friday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A rise is expected over the weekend as a moderate northeast swell fills in. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores today. Otherwise, only background energy from the south is expected through the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
