Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will gradually decline today. A larger, west- northwest (300 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Due to the westerly angle, this larger swell could see surf heights reach High Surf Advisory thresholds for west Big Island on Friday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A rise is expected over the weekend as a moderate northeast swell fills in. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores today. Otherwise, only background energy from the south is expected through the rest of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com