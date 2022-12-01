The Fairmont Kea Lani is launching its 9th annual Tree of Hope campaign to benefit the Maui Food Bank.

The resort also is hosting its 31st annual tree lighting ceremony.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s in-house group, the Consumer Attorneys of California, donated $20,000 to Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. L-R:

Chelsea Livit, Micha Star Liberty, Lauren Vogt, Adam Hawley, Stuart McColl, Greg Rizio, Joe Moreno, Casey Johnson, Chelsey Ham and Christopher Smart

Now through Jan. 2, 2023, Fairmont Kea Lani guests, colleagues and visitors are invited to adorn the hotel’s Tree of Hope with donations to benefit Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. It provides needy students with meals for the weekend.

The funds raised will help provide more than 141,000 meals to those in need. Donors will have their names featured on their own ornament, which will be placed on the Fairmont Kea Lani Tree of Hope for the holidays.

The campaign kicked off this year with a $20,000 donation from Fairmont Kea Lani’s in-house group, the Consumer Attorneys of California. Year after year, this wonderful group provides a generous donation, inspiring all to keep the spirit of giving strong.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Tree of Hope campaign is part of the resort’s efforts to prioritize conservation of natural resources and community service to Maui. Fairmont Kea Lani’s Kuleana Commitment focuses on the preservation of the natural beauty of the island, educating and perpetuating the rich culture of Hawaiʻi and caring for nā kamaliʻi (children) and kūpuna (respected elders) of the local community.

To further show its holiday spirit, Fairmont Kea Lani will host their 31st annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to experience the magic of 23,000 lights on one of the largest Christmas trees in the state.

This festive ceremony includes hula, live entertainment and holiday treats– cookies and hot chocolate for all, spiked eggnog and Christmas cocktails for adults. The tree lighting event will be livestreamed on the Fairmont Kea Lani Instagram Page.