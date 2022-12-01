Video Credit: World Surf League

Maui surfer Ian Gentil has officially qualified for the 2023 Championship Tour following Ezekiel Lau’s elimination from the Haleiwa Challenger at home in the Hawaiian Islands.

Gentil was expected to become one of the world’s best surfers from a young age, but his road to qualification has been a long one. After taking time away from the sport and returning to competition in 2018, he has finally solidified his position on the Dream Tour in 2023, according to the World Surf League.

A Semifinal finish at the EDP Vissla Pro Ericeira and Quarterfinal finish at the Corona Saquarema Pro helped catapult the Maui competitor within the Top 5 on the Challenger Series rankings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An early loss in Haleiwa withheld him from securing that spot on his own, but losses from his competitors sealed his fate for CT qualification.