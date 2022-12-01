Maui County Federal Credit Union is partnering with The Salvation Army Angel Tree program to help keiki and kūpuna in need on Maui during the holiday season.

Through Dec. 10, 2022, individuals can pick-up Angel Tree tags at any of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku, purchase the requested gifts and then return it to the same branch with the tag.

Angel Tree tags can be picked up at Maui County Federal Credit Union branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: Maui County FCU

Angel Tree tags can be picked up and gifts dropped off at Maui County FCU branches during business hours.

Branches are located at:

270 Dairy Road in Maui Marketplace in Kahului

270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina

1888 Wili Pa Loop in Wailuku

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monetary donations for The Salvation Army are also being accepted at all Maui County FCU branches and are 100% tax deductible.

“It’s a joyous time of the year when we get to bring out the Angel Trees and partner with The Salvation Army to bring Christmas cheer to Maui kids and seniors in need,” said Gary Fukuroku, Maui County FCU President/CEO. “We hope to spread aloha and share the gift of giving to others in need, so they may experience the joy of unwrapping gifts on Christmas.”

Captain Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army, said: “With families in our community continuing to struggle financially, these Christmas gifts will help bring magic to children and seniors and ease the stress on their families during the holiday season.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families in need of assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270 and in Lahaina at 808-661-5335. For more information, visit maui.salvationarmy.org.