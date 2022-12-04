Kimié Miner. PC: Pekuna Hong of Kickingbird Photography

Grammy-nominated producer, singer/songwriter, and co-founder/CEO of Haku Collective, Kimié Miner, is set to bring her “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The concert will also feature Kalani Peʻa, Nāpua Greig and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with special guest, Paula Fuga.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org to MACC members Tuesday, Dec. 6 and to the general public Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Kalani Peʻa. Photo By: Antonio Agosto

Partial proceeds from the concert will support The Boys and Girls Club of Maui and will also feature a Mele Marketplace featuring a variety of Hawaiian crafter displays for holiday gifting. Presented by The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, together with Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaiʻi World Elite Mastercard and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels, the “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour 2022” is also performing on the Big Island, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, all featuring award-winning guest artists and hālau.

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Napua Greig. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

“This tour is dedicated to bringing ʻohana and community together in a spirit of joy and shared commitment to the unifying power of our Hawaiian mele. This tour is my Christmas wish and gift to the islands, honoring our collective endurance and resiliency as we take time to celebrate Christmas in Hawai‘i, as only we can,” said Miner.

The tour will introduce Kimié’s newly adapted and rebranded community program, Nā Leo. This is an expansion of Haku Collective’s MeleCraft offering that is a creative youth workshop which aims to teach young aspiring artists in Hawaiʻi how to create quality songs through both artistic and holistic health lenses while remaining authentic to themselves and learning skills to promote self-awareness, healthy expression and resilience. The program will take place on all four islands where the tour’s concerts are held and connect high school students and post-high young adults, ages 14-22, to working creative professionals to support them in becoming successful entrepreneurs. The program will be free to program participants and includes educational, economic skill building, behavioral health and mentorship components.

Paula Fuga. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Haku Collective is full-service music, audio, and talent production group that Kimié formed with music industry exec Scotty Wilks to support Hawai’i-based musicians through live events, production, publishing, product, and mentorship opportunities. In 2017, the Haku MeleCraft mentorship program was launched with the goal to teach young aspiring artists in Hawai’i how to create quality songs and remain authentic.