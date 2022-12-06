This image, taken during an early morning overflight, shows the Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone fissure 3 vent and lava channel. Fountain heights of 130 feet (40 meters), with bursts over 330 feet (100m) were measured by HVO field crews. USGS image by L. Gallant. (12.5.22)

Visitors continue to flock to Mauna Loa where a fissure is sending a fountain of lava about 130 feet into the air.

Authorities continue to urge people to view the current eruption from safe, established viewing locations. The Old Saddle Road lava viewing area between the 28.5-mile marker to the 34-mile marker remained open at last report.

Live video of fissure 3 is also available via YouTube stream by the USGS HVO below.

LIVE STREAM of fissure 3 at the Mauna Loa eruption.

The camera is located roughly 1 mi (1.6 km) East of fissure 3 and looks west.

VC: USGS/HVO

Described as the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa began its latest eruption on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the summit caldera. It has been 38 years since an eruption was recorded at the site. .

The eruption has proceeded down the Northeast Rift Zone and was advancing at a rate of 20 feet per hour at last report. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the leading flow edge was last located about 2.15 miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

This image, taken midday during a helicopter overflight of Mauna Loa’s eruption on December 5, 2022, shows a lava flow branching after it cuts across the Mauna Loa Access Road. The large blocks in channel are called lava boats. These are termed lava balls or lava boats and form when portions of the fissure 3 cone or levees break away and are rafted down stream. As they move along in the channel, additional lava can cool to their surface to form accretionary lava balls. USGS image by L. Gallant.

On Monday, 20 Hawai‘i National Guard service members were activated to assist Hawaiʻi County with the ongoing eruption. State officials say the troops will work with law enforcement to support traffic control near the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa has continued into its eigth full day. One active fissure, fissure 3, is feeding a lava flow downslope to the north. HVO field crews and USGS analysts have accurately mapped some of the most active flows, displayed in red here, along with older flows further uprift, in part of Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera, and in the upper summit region southwest of the caldera. Lava flow length was measured by tracing an active channel from the December 2, 2022, thermal map and then extending the measurement to the distal lava flow extent measured on Monday’s overflight. (12.5.22)