Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2022

December 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
8-12
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:14 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:01 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:30 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:56 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is building into the Hawaiian Islands this morning. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) was issued this morning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai lasting through tonight. North facing shores of Maui will approach and may yet exceed HSA thresholds by tonight. This northwest swell will peak later tonight, with swell and surf heights diminishing quickly on Wednesday. 


Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing surf to east facing shores by Wednesday and surf heights will remain elevated into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
