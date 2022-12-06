Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 8-12 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:01 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:30 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:56 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is building into the Hawaiian Islands this morning. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) was issued this morning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai lasting through tonight. North facing shores of Maui will approach and may yet exceed HSA thresholds by tonight. This northwest swell will peak later tonight, with swell and surf heights diminishing quickly on Wednesday.

Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing surf to east facing shores by Wednesday and surf heights will remain elevated into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.