Christmas drive-thru. File PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui announced the return of the Mayor’s Christmas Drive-Thru event at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mayor Michael Victorino and First Lady Joycelyn Victorino will host the event, and Santa Claus will be on hand to greet passing motorists.

The Maui County’s Christmas Drive-Thru began in December of 2020 as a way for families to enjoy the holiday spirit during COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The event returned in 2021 as Maui responded to a surge of a new omicron variant. The Drive-Thru returns in 2022 due to popular demand, according to a County announcement.

“Many of our families make a night of it for the kids,” said Mayor Victorino. After dinner he said, “They’ll see Santa at the County building, then the family tours through the Christmas lights of Wailuku before going home.”

Participants will enjoy holiday music, illuminated decorations, and treats for the keiki. Enter from Waiʻale Road onto Kaohu Street, follow event signage and traffic controllers into the lower parking lot of the Kalana o Maui building and exit onto Wells Street.

For more information, phone the Mayor’s Office at 808-270-7855.