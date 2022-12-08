The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is partnering with Maui Health to provide complimentary youth tickets for up to two keiki ages 15 and under for every one adult admission through the Keiki Get in Free program.

The tournament, which features 40 players who either won a PGA Tour event or finished in the top 30 in the final FedEXCup standings in the past year, will be held at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-8.

The free keiki tickets apply to all daily grounds ticket holders throughout tournament week. Prices start at $25 on Jan. 4.

Sentry Tournament of Champions. File photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

Daily grounds tickets provide access to all public fan areas, featuring a variety of best-in-class amenities and experiences as well as the ability to stand along the rope line to watch the PGA Tour stars in action. Grounds tickets and upgraded options can be purchased at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

New this year, fans will be able to refill cups and water bottles via Maui Health-sponsored hydration stations throughout the course. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own water bottles or be one of the first 250 fans through the main entrance to receive a Sentry Tournament of Champions and Maui Health co-branded water bottle from Thursday through Sunday.

Spectators are reminded that reusable plastic or metal bottles (no larger than 32 oz.) that are empty upon entry and exit are permitted at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The tournament is featuring ‘Ohana Day on Jan. 7. Upon arriving at the tournament on Saturday, families will be given an ‘Ohana Day passport, which features a scavenger hunt for kids to collect passport stamps at select locations throughout the course.

Once complete, families should fill out the keiki’s name and school affiliation and drop it off at the main entrance to help their school district win a donation from Sentry Insurance and a chance to win a Sentry Tournament of Champions swag bag filled with tournament-branded gear, including shirts and hats.

Additional family experiences courtesy of First Tee, a youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by developing life skills through the game of golf, include the First Tee Autograph Zone presented by Sentry and free shave ice from Big Wave Shave Ice (located by the 18th green) on Aloha Friday and ‘Ohana Day for a limited time each day.

A variety of ticket packages are available, including daily grounds tickets and weekly hospitality tickets for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the 2023 event, including Aloha Club and The Lookout, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

As a reminder to fans, free general parking for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI). Tournament shuttles will be provided at no cost from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the main entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after play ends.

Fans who use rideshare (Uber or Lyft) or taxi service to the tournament will be dropped-off and picked-up at the champions entrance (near the practice putting green) at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

A full list of qualifiers and more information can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.