The Molokaʻi Campus of the University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College will host a Christmas Job Fair on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. 

The free event will be held at the UH Molokaʻi Education Center at 375 Kamehameha V Highway in Kaunakakai.

Employers may reserve a free space at the fair by registering at: https://forms.gle/i62VmZqoaT1U1QVo7. Space is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Many people mistakenly believe the holiday season isn’t a good time to search for new employment,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release. “But it’s actually a great time because so many employers are staffing up for the busy tourism season ahead. With our low unemployment rate and several open positions throughout the County, job-seekers have more negotiating power with prospective employers.”

The Christmas Job Fair is presented by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and Maui’s American Job Center.

