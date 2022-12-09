Eight parcels proposed for development include those outlined in yellow. PC: EIS Preparation Notice for Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements

Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea.

The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.

The notification that Ledcor Maui LP will submit an Environmental Impact Statement starts a 30-day public review and comment period ending Jan. 9, 2023, according to “The Environmental Notice” published Thursday by the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

Also, a public scoping meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Malcolm Center, located at 1305 N. Holopono St., in Kīhei’s Research and Technology Park.

Following entitlements, construction is anticipated to be done in phases over the next 15 to 20 years.

With its headquarters in Vancouver, Ledcor Group has development rights on 135 acres of South Maui land from A&B Properties, “representing the vast majority of the remaining residential land in Wailea,” according to a previous post on its website.

A&B leases some land to Ledcor and in 2019 sold the company 42 acres of land and land improvements, residential workforce housing credits and associated developer rights in Wailea for $23.6 million.

In the post that has since been removed, Ledcor said it is using the land to develop the Wailea Hills Collection, a “collection of luxury resort residential developments” around the Wailea Blue Course, makai of the Piʻilani Highway.

Newly repackaged Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements include eight properties that are undeveloped and infill parcels. It also includes property located in the Special Management Area, land in close proximity to the shoreline that requires government review for certain changes.

The EIS notice said the county’s Central Maui water system services the South Maui region where the proposed project is located.

Most homes would be leased residential communities, with the exception of SF-S, which would be an owned residential community.

Formerly called Wailea Resort SF-S Residential Project, the Ledcor development of 57 luxury homes geared toward mostly part-time residents gained Maui Planning Commission approval in 2021.

Months after the approval, environmental groups, including Maui Tomorrow Foundation, filed a lawsuit to invalidate the decision and require a deeper environmental study. The lawsuit said cultural sites and water resources would be negatively impacted.

Albert Perez, executive director of Maui Tomorrow Foundation, argued that landowners aimed to split up SF-S and nearby parcels under various LLCs and ownership entities in order to argue that each property will have limited environmental impacts.

He reiterated those sentiments Thursday.

Landowners of SF-S are Wailea Resort SF-S Partners LP and A&B Wailea LLC. Landowners of leased, remnant, potential acquisition and roadway parcels are A&B Wailea LLC and A&B Properties Hawaii LLC. Lessees are Wailea Resort Phase 2 Development LLC.

Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements’ proposed use of state and county lands triggers an environmental review under state law.

For information on the EIS preparation notice, visit “The Environmental Notice.” To submit comments on the project, visit the Ledcor South Maui Permitting website.