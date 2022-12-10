Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:01 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:01 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:47 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:52 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. A new large northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of next week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei      2Search Called Off For Missing Snorkeler Shark Warning Signs Removed In South Maui      3Maui Police Share Insight On Missing Persons Investigations      4Three Visitors From Kazakhstan Cited After Entering Mauna Loa Closed Areas      5Ledcor Plans Nearly 1000 Homes In S Maui After Previous Luxury Proposal Had Pushback      6Wind Advisory For Portions Of Maui Lanaʻi And Kahoʻolawe Warning For Big Island Summits