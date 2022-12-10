Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:01 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:01 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:47 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:52 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. A new large northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of next week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.