Maui Surf Forecast for December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:52 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:33 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:27 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 12:57 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated through Tuesday but will remain well below the advisory threshold of 10 feet. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next week although forecast confidence remains low. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late in the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




