The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources is extending the deadline for the nomination process for its Maui Navigation team.

The team, consisting of approximately 20 representatives from the Valley Isle, will work with DAR to identify priorities for marine resources and propose a management plan for Maui’s nearshore waters.

The proposal will be shared with the Maui community for feedback before being submitted and reviewed for formal rule making, according to the DLNR.

“Maui residents have the opportunity to have their voices heard to help ensure healthy reefs and abundant resources for years to come,” department representatives said in a press release.

“DAR’s Holomua initiative aims to ensure healthy reefs and abundant resources for future generations. Today, we see that the fish, coral, and other resources that are central to our livelihoods, culture, health, and island lifestyle are not as healthy and abundant as they once were. This initiative will be working closely with communities from each island to develop marine resource management solutions that support sustainable fishing practices,” according to the release.

More than 140 recreational fishers were in attendance at the first in a series of talk story events held in October on Maui. At the meeting, fishers and anglers expressed concerns that the plan to manage resources could end up limiting their access.

Holomua: 30X30 Marine Initiative Kahului talk story (Oct. 28, 2022) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The initiative is a component of the broader Sustainable Hawai‘i Initiative.

Those interested in being considered as a member of the Maui Navigation Team have until Dec. 31 to apply.