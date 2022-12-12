PC: Hectonichus. License: CC BY-SA 3.0 Created: 15 November 2009

The State Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the adoption of a rule to prohibit the take of pāku‘iku‘i or Achilles Tang within the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area on Hawai‘i Island.

This is the first time that the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources has adopted rules under the new adaptive management authority, which allows the Department to approve temporary management measures in response to rapidly changing resource conditions.

In revising the rules, DAR indicated the change will allow for replenishment of the dangerously depleted pāku‘iku‘i fish population in the area as the Division works towards longer-term regulations for sustainable pāku‘iku‘i take.

The new rules are set to begin Dec. 19, 2022, and would be in effect for a maximum of two years with the option to extend up to one year at a time upon approval by the BLNR and the Hawai‘i State Legislature.

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.