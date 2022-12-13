PC: courtesy

A Hawaiʻi man who is described as a regular to Las Vegas, hit a $337,654 jackpot at The California Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Dec. 8.

John A. was playing Boyd Gaming’s Pai Gow Poker when he hit a seven-card straight flush (with the four to 10 of spades and a joker), to win the massive progressive jackpot.

John’s lucky visit marked the third time a Boyd guest hit a major Pai Gow Poker jackpot at a Boyd property within the span of three weeks, following two recent jackpots of $152,768 and $87,535 at the Gold Coast on Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, respectively.

Located in Downtown Las Vegas, owners say the California Hotel and Casino or “The Cal” is fondly known as the Ninth Island for its Hawaiʻi flair. The 700-room property features 900 slot machines and includes an Aloha Specialties and Holo Holo shop.