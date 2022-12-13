Maui News

Maui Island Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey unanimously re-elected OHA Board Chair

December 13, 2022, 5:39 AM HST
Maui Trustee, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, delivers a message on behalf of the OHA Board of Trustee

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees unanimously re-elected Maui Island Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey as its board chair, a position she has held since December of 2020.

“I am beyond honored to see the faith and confidence that my fellow trustees have placed in me, and I promise them that I will continue to work as hard as I have since first accepting this leadership role two years ago,” said Lindsey in an OHA news release.  “We will continue to share our message of working together in a spirit of unity and lōkahi and we will strive to do our very best in bettering the lives of the Native Hawaiian community because that is what our people truly deserve.”  

Lindsey is a former properties administrator for Maui Land & Pineapple Co. as well as a former administrator for the County of Maui’s Land Use and Codes Division. She is a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and an active member of the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. She is also an award-winning recording artist. 

OHA trustees also selected the vice chair for the full board; and named the leadership for the board’s two standing committees. OHA’s new board leadership includes the following: 

OHA Board: 

  • Chair: Hulu Lindsey, Maui Island trustee 
  • Vice Chair: Mililani Trask, Hawaiʻi Island trustee 

Committee on Resource Management: 

  • Chair: John Waiheʻe IV, At-Large trustee
  • Vice Chair: Luana Alapa, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Island trustee
Committee on Beneficiary, Advocacy and Empowerment: 

  • Chair: Kalei Akaka, Oʻahu Island trustee

Monday’s board meeting was the first since the general election, during which six OHA board seats were voted upon. Six trustees were elected to four-year terms. At-Large Trustees Brickwood Galuteria and Keoni Souza are OHA’s newest trustees, joining incumbent At-Large Trustee John Waiheʻe IV. Mililani Trask was elected Hawaiʻi Island Trustee and Lindsey and Oʻahu Island Trustee Kalei Akaka were re-elected.  

Comments

