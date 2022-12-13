Maui News

Motor vehicle crash at Kahului Beach Road claims life of Maui man

December 13, 2022, 5:04 PM HST
A 68-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Central Maui near Kahului Harbor.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:37 a.m., Dec. 13, on Wahinepiʻo Ave. at the intersection with Kahului Beach Road.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a gold 2006 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was traveling northeast on Wahinepiʻo Ave. when the operator attempted to make a left turn onto Kahului Beach Road, disregarding the illuminated red signal light.

At the same time, a white 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling southeast on Kahului Beach Road and subsequently collided broadside into the driver’s side of the Tacoma, according to a department press release.  

As a result of this collision, the operator of the Tacoma, a 68-year-old Kahului man, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries and died, according to police. Identification is pending notification of family and friends.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, a 39-year-old Wailuku man, did not report any injuries.

Police say that at the time of the collision, the operator of the Tacoma was wearing a seatbelt, and the operator of the Ram was not. No airbags were deployed as a result of the collision.

Police say involvement of speed is not suspected as a factor in this collision. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 18th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 15 at the same time last year.

