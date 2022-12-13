The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali has launched “When the Shadows Fall,” celebrating the Polynesian medicinal plant known in Hawai‘i as ‘awa.

Right before sunset—at around 5:45 p.m. during fall and winter or 6 p.m. during spring and summer—guests dining at the resort’s Hale Mo’olelo restaurant (house of storytelling) will receive a taste of ‘awa, a traditional wellness beverage, accompanied by live island music, an original oli (chant) and the lighting of the lama kukui (torches).

“At Westin Maui we want Hawai‘i’s host culture to be the steward of the guest experience,” said Mike Kass, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali. “Every day, we have a robust schedule of cultural activities for our guests to participate in and make meaningful connections with some of the most profound aspects of the Hawaiian culture.”

Historically—‘awa root was very sacred to Hawaiians. Traditionally—Hawaiians mostly consumed ‘awa for religious ceremonies. Today—‘awa is used for medicinal reasons as well as a social and ceremonial drink.

When properly consumed—‘awa may provide feelings of relaxation, relieve stress, provide mild pain relief, and enhance mental clarity. It is derived from the root of the piper plant, associated with the pepper family which is grown in Hawai‘i and the South Pacific islands.

In the original oli — created specially for The Westin Maui — Hawaiian deities, Kane & Kanaloa, are honored for providing water for the ‘awa drink.

At The Westin Maui—‘awa is served to guests in an ‘apu (cup fashioned out of half a coconut shell) served from the kanoa (bowl where the ‘awa is strained and mixed with fresh island juice blends such as calamansi or lilikoi ). At sunset—there is a community “cheers” bringing upon the end of the day with gratitude and aloha.

In addition to “When the Shadows Fall,” guests can participate in numerous other cultural activities at the resort including, lei making, ulana niu (coconut weaving) and enjoy The Keiki (children) Hula & Polynesian Show every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. in the main lobby.

Guests staying at the resort’s Hōkūpaʻa Tower have access to additional complimentary activities at the resort’s Lānai. Popular activities there are ‘ukulele lessons, hula lessons, lei ki kupe‘e (ti leaf bracelets or anklets), lei po‘o kupe‘e (hair or head lei), hana no‘eau (various types of arts & crafts), and storytelling through hula and music.

For more information about Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali’s cultural activities visit www.westinmaui.com.