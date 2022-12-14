Jake Shimabukuro. PC: Sienna Morales

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents ‘ukulele wizard and musical artist, Jake Shimabukuro. He will be in concert with special guest Pure Heart, a group he co-founded early in his career, and who will also be featured in the concert Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Castle Theater.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 to MACC members first, and then to the general public, Friday, Dec. 16.

“Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Jake’s skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ‘ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, Jake has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible,” according to a concert announcement.

Jake’s incredible journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House.

Recently, he was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts.

Pure Heart is a Hawaiian contemporary trio that Jake started with a group of friends in 1994. Joining Jake were Jon Yamasato (guitar/vocals), and Lopaka Colon (percussion) who collectively etched out a unique sound of Hawaiian/pop/latin/jazz which has been keeping the attention of audiences for almost 30 years. After disbanding in 2000, Jake went on to become one of the world’s most known and admired representative for the `ukulele around the

world.

Pure Heart. PC: courtesy

Joining up again in 2014, the band casually gigs and continues to work on new music.

Jake Shimabukuro’s concert is part of the MACC’s signature Ho‘onanea Series. The event features pre-show festivities in the courtyard, displays of Maui arts & crafts, with dinner, snacks and a full range of beverages available for purchase.

Tickets are $15, $25, $45, $65, $85 plus applicable fees. Tickets are half price for kids 12 and under, with a 10% discount available to MACC members (both excluding the $15 seats). Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office windows are not open for ticket sales but is available by phone 808-242-7469 or email at [email protected], Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.