Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:54 AM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:16 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:39 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, medium period northwest and north northeast swells will hold waist to head high surf along many north and northeastern-facing exposures through Thursday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday could lift surf to near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along many north and west-facing shores. There is a higher probability that a large, medium period northwest swell arriving early next week will have the potential to produce solid HSW-level surf along most north and west-facing shorelines. East surf will remain slightly elevated through Thursday in Maui and Big Island despite the lighter trades in response to the northeast swell. The low period, wind wave chop should subtly subside on Oahu and Kauai because of these much tamer winds. South shore surf will remain very small with only background south swell energy moving through the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.