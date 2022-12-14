Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:54 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:16 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:39 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 03:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small, medium period northwest and north northeast swells will hold waist to head high surf along many north and northeastern-facing exposures through Thursday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday could lift surf to near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along many north and west-facing shores. There is a higher probability that a large, medium period northwest swell arriving early next week will have the potential to produce solid HSW-level surf along most north and west-facing shorelines. East surf will remain slightly elevated through Thursday in Maui and Big Island despite the lighter trades in response to the northeast swell. The low period, wind wave chop should subtly subside on Oahu and Kauai because of these much tamer winds. South shore surf will remain very small with only background south swell energy moving through the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Motor Vehicle Crash At Kahului Beach Road Claims Life Of Maui Man      2Hawaiʻi Man Hits 337000 Jackpot At The California Hotel And Casino In Las Vegas      3The Worlds Most Powerful Solar Telescope Marks Milestone With The Release Of Data Sets      4Oregon Womans Death In Napili Is Classified By Police As A Miscellaneous Accident      5Kekuhaupio Keku Akana Named Managing Director Under Mayor Elect Bissen Administration      6Mournful Aloha Shared With The Passing Of Princess Abigail Kawananakoa