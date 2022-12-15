Maui News

King Kekaulike student seeks school supplies and slipper donations for senior project

December 15, 2022, 7:45 PM HST
* Updated December 15, 7:48 PM
King Kekaulike senior Taite Taniguchi has launched a slipper and school supply drive to benefit Maui County public schools.

A senior student at King Kekaulike High School has launched a School Supply and Rubber Slipper Drive in an effort to support keiki in need at public schools across Maui County.

Soccer standout, Taite Taniguchi started the effort as part of her senior project to hit her goals on and off the field.

The fundraiser is being held in partnership with Maui United Way.

Donations can be dropped off by Dec. 31, 2022 at the following locations:

  • Aloha CrossFit Gym, 47 Laʻa St., Kahului
  • Marco’s Grill & Deli, 444 Hāna Highway, Kahului
  • Makawao Fire Station, 134 Makawao Ave., Makawao
  • Kula Fire Station, 50 Calasa Road, Kula

Donation pick-up’s may be schedule by emailing [email protected]

Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be used to purchase donations on behalf of the donors. Checks, made payable “Maui United Way,” and money orders can be mailed to: Taite Taniguchi, PO Box 312, Kula, HI 96790.

Donations can also be made online at https://mauiunitedway.org/donate. Select “Tools for School.”

“My project requires research. I’ve reconfirmed what we already know, that there is always a need for supplies, and that many times teachers spend their own money to help their students,” said Taniguchi. “It’s the perfect time of year to rev up my senior project–It’s a time of giving, a time to think of others in need, less fortunate or struck hard during the pandemic.” 

“I love empowering our youth,” said Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. “Taite’s project and eagerness to serve our community is an excellent model, and I hope it inspires more work throughout Maui County led by her peers. I have an open door policy and am here to help them reach their goals. They are the future of Maui County.”

