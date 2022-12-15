Humpback whale fluke; Pacific Whale Foundation|Research activities conducted under NMFS MMPA Permit No. 21321

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui.

The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean conservation efforts through events such as Race for Whales and large-scale community beach cleanups to educational, family-friendly activities.

Race for Whales, a virtual event open to global participants, is back for 2023 taking place Feb. 1–28. Race for Whales invites registrants to upload and track any and all movement, whether running, walking, biking, etc., measured in miles throughout the month. T-shirts will be available for purchase, and participants who complete 43 miles will receive medals commemorating 2023 as PWF’s 43rd year dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins and inspiring environmental stewardship.

The month-long celebration will feature myriad opportunities to learn about marine mammals, the challenges they face and how you can be part of the solution.

Additional events and activities planned for 2023 Maui Whale Festival include PWF Conservation program’s inaugural large-scale community beach cleanups to be held weekly on Maui throughout February at presently underserved coastal locations.

On-island participants are invited to clean up debris and submit their recorded findings to PWF, thereby enabling the organization to continue ongoing research to inform effective measures that protect the waters of Maui Nui. Beach cleanup T-shirts will be available for purchase through Bonfire.

A virtual cleanup component may be added if supporters want to organize beach cleanups in their local area and submit debris collection forms to PWF.

For more information on these Maui Whale Festival events and activities, and to stay up-to-date on new events as they are added, visit pacificwhale.org/mauiwhalefestival.

PWF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the ocean through science and advocacy.