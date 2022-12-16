Maui Now.

A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui.

The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui.

The search includes multiple aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point, the Coast Guardʻs Fast Response Cutter, William Hart, a patrol boat from Station Maui, an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, and a C-130 that flew in from Oʻahu.

Maui Now reached out to the Coast Guard for more information and is awaiting further details.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.