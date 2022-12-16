Maui News

Search underway for 3 people aboard missing aircraft in waters off Maui

By Wendy Osher
 December 16, 2022, 4:55 AM HST
* Updated December 16, 5:02 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Now.

A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui.  

The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui.

The search includes multiple aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point, the Coast Guardʻs Fast Response Cutter, William Hart, a patrol boat from Station Maui, an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, and a C-130 that flew in from Oʻahu.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Now reached out to the Coast Guard for more information and is awaiting further details.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mayor Elect Bissen Announces Additional Appointments To His Cabinet 2Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says 3Night Closure Of Piʻilani Highway Between Kaonoulu Street And Piʻikea Avenue Planned 4Motor Vehicle Crash At Kahului Beach Road Claims Life Of Maui Man 5Bayada Joins Uptown Kitchen And Dazzle In Spreading Holiday Joy To Maui Kupuna 6Blessing Held For Ka Wahine O Kekoa Mural By Maui Public Art Corps