Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss three planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:

Piʻiholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road.

Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School.

Lipoa Solar, proposed to be built mauka of Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei above the Maui Research and Technology Park

Nexamp will share information about the CBRE projects. The virtual webinars will include an explanation of CBRE, how CBRE works, and project overviews. There will also be a question, answer, and comment session with the project team. All public comments and questions will be filed with the Public Utilities Commission.

A project overview of the planned Pi'iholo Road Solar project will be shared during a virtual meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is available at: http://bit.ly/3VG7rxa

The virtual meeting for Makawao Solar takes place Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register in advance at: https://bit.ly/3VJo7Ds

The online webinar for Lipoa Solar takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register in advance at https://bit.ly/3VuYWom

All projects are designed to support the island’s and Hawaii’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045. The projects are expected to generate clean power, build grid reliance, and offer lower electricity costs to participants. It is part of the CBRE low-to-moderate-income shared solar program in which community members who meet certain LMI income requirements are eligible to enroll.

Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp has been pursuing its mission for over a decade – to build the future of energy that is clean, simple, and accessible. Today Nexamp offers solar and energy storage solutions.

