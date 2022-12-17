Maui News

Virtual meetings to discuss shared solar projects in Kīhei, Piʻiholo and Makawao on Maui

December 17, 2022, 8:26 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss three planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:

  • Piʻiholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road. 
  • Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School.
  • Lipoa Solar, proposed to be built mauka of Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei above the Maui Research and Technology Park

Nexamp will share information about the CBRE projects. The virtual webinars will include an explanation of CBRE, how CBRE works, and project overviews. There will also be a question, answer, and comment session with the project team. All public comments and questions will be filed with the Public Utilities Commission. 

  • A project overview of the planned Pi’iholo Road Solar project will be shared during a virtual meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is available at: http://bit.ly/3VG7rxa
  • The virtual meeting for Makawao Solar takes place Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register in advance at: https://bit.ly/3VJo7Ds
  • The online webinar for Lipoa Solar takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register in advance at https://bit.ly/3VuYWom

All projects are designed to support the island’s and Hawaii’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045. The projects are expected to generate clean power, build grid reliance, and offer lower electricity costs to participants. It is part of the CBRE low-to-moderate-income shared solar program in which community members who meet certain LMI income requirements are eligible to enroll. 

Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp has been pursuing its mission for over a decade – to build the future of energy that is clean, simple, and accessible. Today Nexamp offers solar and energy storage solutions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Search Underway Following Report Of A Missing Aircraft With 3 People Aboard In Waters Off Maui 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Mayor Elect Bissen Announces Additional Appointments To His Cabinet 4Maui Residents Vow To Pursue Legal Action Over Massive Napili Home 5Large Northwest Swell Builds Expected To Produce Surf 20 30 Feet High 6Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says