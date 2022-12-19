Maui Business

Tech entrepreneurs hear about funding opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit 

December 19, 2022, 12:25 PM HST
* Updated December 19, 12:26 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Adrienne McClellan leads a presentation on the Naval Seas Systems Command SBIR/STTR programs at the Maui Innovation Summit.

A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations.

Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center. 

Small business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological innovation; meet federal research and development needs; and increase commercialization to transition research and development into impact. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event was specifically for entrepreneurs looking for research and development funding vehicles for their technology-based ideas.

Adrienne McClellan, M CTR (USA) with a Naval Seas Systems Command program, gave a small opening presentation to provide attendees with specific details on their opportunities.

She and her sister, Alexis McClellan, also with Naval Seas Systems Command, conducted one-on-one meetings with attendees interested in knowing more about the program. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was a great opportunity to make personal connections with the entrepreneurs, inventors and problem solvers of the Maui small business community,” Adrienne McClellan said. “There seemed to be great interest in the SBIR [Small business Innovation Research]program overall and desire from attendees to expand the Maui County economy.” 

Other federal government organizations that featured during the livestream summit included Air Force Research Laboratories, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, US Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration and many more.

Organizations announced their topics – areas they were specifically looking to find solutions for and attract submissions – and shared how their programs worked. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was an interesting session with new information. The program always changes and evolves,” said Ned Davis, CEO of Maui Innovation Group, who already has six to seven Small business Innovation Research’s under his belt.  “We are looking for a home for our big invention. It was under an Air Force SBIR but Navy looks like a better home for it and the one-on-one meeting will help us to work that out.” 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Powerful Incoming Kona Low Storm System Prompts Advice To Be Prepared 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 4Kona Low Brings Threat Of Showers And Thunderstorms Through Monday 516 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence 6Air Medical Support For Maui Increases As Search For Missing Aircraft Continues