Adrienne McClellan leads a presentation on the Naval Seas Systems Command SBIR/STTR programs at the Maui Innovation Summit.

A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs participated in the Maui Innovation Summit on Dec. 14 to hear about funding opportunities for new innovations.

Presented by Maui Economic Development Board in association with Naval Seas Systems Command, presentations from a New Mexico Innovation Summit were live-streamed to the in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.

Small business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological innovation; meet federal research and development needs; and increase commercialization to transition research and development into impact.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event was specifically for entrepreneurs looking for research and development funding vehicles for their technology-based ideas.

Adrienne McClellan, M CTR (USA) with a Naval Seas Systems Command program, gave a small opening presentation to provide attendees with specific details on their opportunities.

She and her sister, Alexis McClellan, also with Naval Seas Systems Command, conducted one-on-one meetings with attendees interested in knowing more about the program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was a great opportunity to make personal connections with the entrepreneurs, inventors and problem solvers of the Maui small business community,” Adrienne McClellan said. “There seemed to be great interest in the SBIR [Small business Innovation Research]program overall and desire from attendees to expand the Maui County economy.”

Other federal government organizations that featured during the livestream summit included Air Force Research Laboratories, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, US Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration and many more.

Organizations announced their topics – areas they were specifically looking to find solutions for and attract submissions – and shared how their programs worked.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was an interesting session with new information. The program always changes and evolves,” said Ned Davis, CEO of Maui Innovation Group, who already has six to seven Small business Innovation Research’s under his belt. “We are looking for a home for our big invention. It was under an Air Force SBIR but Navy looks like a better home for it and the one-on-one meeting will help us to work that out.”