Water Conservation Urged.

The Maui Department of Water Supply issued a notice today asking for island-wide water conservation for the next 48 hours.

The department reports that numerous power outages, downed power lines, trees and main line breaks continue to hamper recovery efforts from heavy rain and high wind events from yesterdayʻs storm.

Severe flooding has caused debris to block intakes to multiple water treatment facilities, reducing normal flow.

The Department of Water Supply requests that all residents and visitors conserve water.

The estimated time to safely assess and repair damages, restore the water treatment facilities back online and replenish the diminished water storage levels to meet demand is 48 hours.

The Department of Water Supply reminds consumers to conserve water to reduce consumption. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns, among other measures.

For emergency repairs, call to 270-7633.