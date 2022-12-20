Fireworks display, Maui. File Photo PC: Rachael Johnson

There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.

The County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety also announced the sale of New Year’s Eve fireworks begins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

In a press release announcing permit sales and reminders about general prohibitions and safety tips surrounding fireworks use, fire officials said, “The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place. Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“Unfortunately, this activity increases our community’s risk of fire and fire-related injuries. To ensure our community can continue celebrating the start of the new year with fireworks and avoid the risks associated with its use please remember to do the following: supervise children using fireworks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety tips provided, use common sense, and watch out for each other’s safety. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s celebration and continue to celebrate the start of every New Year with fireworks,” department officials said in the MFD release.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground. However, a firecracker permit is required for the use of fire crackers. The following are details for fireworks permits.

Each permit costs $25 (paid online). With the launch of MAPPS on April 18, 2022, the County of Maui no longer accepts any paper applications for any permit. These permitting applications need to be submitted online via the MAPPS system.

Permits will be available in MAPPS until Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and will be available for pickup until 4 p.m. at the Fire Prevention Bureau located at 313 Manea Place, Wailuku.

Each permit allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of fire crackers.

There is no limit to the number of permits issued to each person.

Permit applicants must be 18 years or older and show proof of age at the time of permit processing.

*County Offices are closed on weekends, and on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas Day Holiday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Where to buy fireworks permits; and

Where to buy fireworks permitted firecrackers:

A limited number of firecracker permits will be available at the following locations:

Kahului Phantom Fireworks, front parking lot of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. Kings Cathedral, parking lot of Walmart, 101 Pakaula St.

Kahaina Kings Cathedral, parking lot of Safeway, 1221 HI-30 (Lahaina Cannery Mall)

Kīhei Pacific Starr Fireworks, Piʻilani Shopping Village, 225 Piʻikea Ave

Lānaʻi Pine Isle Market

Molokaʻi Take’s Variety Store



Permit required firecrackers will be sold at the following retail locations:

Wailuku CVS Longs Drugs Foodland

Kahului Phantom Fireworks, Queen Kaahumanu Center Kings Cathedral, Walmart Parking Lot CVS Longs Drugs

Pukalani CVS Longs Drugs

Kīhei CVS Longs Drugs

Lahaina Kings Cathedral, Safeway Parking Lot CVS Longs Drugs



Rules for fireworks use:

The Maui Fire Department also would like to remind residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks and firecrackers may only be used on the following holidays and designated times:

9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chinese New Year’s Day

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fourth of July

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.00.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety tips regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.



For additional information on firecracker permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawai’i Revised Statutes 132D.