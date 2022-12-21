Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|18-22
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|6-8
|4-6
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell will quickly decline today and Thursday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect this morning for most north and west facing shores, however we may transition to a High Surf Advisory for these areas by this afternoon as swell heights may fall below warning thresholds later today. Another northwest (310-320 direction) swell fills into the region on Thursday. Surf heights with this next swell will approach HSW levels as swell heights peak near 12 feet from Friday to Saturday. Surf heights will remain elevated along north and west facing shores into early next week.
Small surf heights are expected along east and south facing shores through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Fairly clean with S winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com