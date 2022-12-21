Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
18-22
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
6-8
4-6
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:23 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell will quickly decline today and Thursday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect this morning for most north and west facing shores, however we may transition to a High Surf Advisory for these areas by this afternoon as swell heights may fall below warning thresholds later today. Another northwest (310-320 direction) swell fills into the region on Thursday. Surf heights with this next swell will approach HSW levels as swell heights peak near 12 feet from Friday to Saturday. Surf heights will remain elevated along north and west facing shores into early next week. 


Small surf heights are expected along east and south facing shores through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with S winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
