Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 22-26 18-22 8-12 8-12 West Facing 6-8 4-6 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:23 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell will quickly decline today and Thursday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect this morning for most north and west facing shores, however we may transition to a High Surf Advisory for these areas by this afternoon as swell heights may fall below warning thresholds later today. Another northwest (310-320 direction) swell fills into the region on Thursday. Surf heights with this next swell will approach HSW levels as swell heights peak near 12 feet from Friday to Saturday. Surf heights will remain elevated along north and west facing shores into early next week.

Small surf heights are expected along east and south facing shores through the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean with S winds 5-10mph.