Maui United Way announces its 2023-25 Community Impact Grant

December 21, 2022, 6:20 PM HST
The mission of Maui United Way is to bridge resources to enrich and empower our County of Maui community.

Maui United Way will be opening its new online Community Impact Grant Application on Jan. 24, 2023, for eligible health and human service non-profit agencies to apply for the upcoming funding cycle.

Because of pressing mental health crises, proposals that include addressing mental health issues for staff and/or clients may receive priority within each category of giving.

The Request for Proposal and Criteria document is now available on the homepage of their website www.mauiunitedway.org by clicking on the “Grants” tab. The documents can also be obtained by contacting Makana Nunes at 808-244-8787. Online applications will be available on Jan. 24 and will close on March 3, 2023.

Maui United Way also is beginning a volunteer selection for its Community Impact Grant Allocation selection process. The agency invites volunteers to be advocates for the community, work collaboratively with a group of neighbors and peers to help the organization determine the amount of funding awarded to each of its partners.

