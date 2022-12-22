

















The public is invited to make a positive impact on Maui’s animal community by becoming a “Foster for the Holidays.”

The program, which runs through Jan. 2, 2023, provides a temporary warm, cozy, and safe environment for a pet in need during the holiday season.

Maui Humane Society currently has 340 animals in their care, including more than 100 dogs.

Organization leaders say population levels have recently increased at the shelter for two main reasons: (1) influx of scared, stray animals, as animals have run from their homes due to the Kona low storm; and (2) fireworks.

The Wings of Aloha life-saving program has received more than a week’s worth of cancelled flights due to mainland weather conditions. “That’s why becoming a Foster for the Holidays could not come at a more impactful time,” according to the organization.

“Fostering for the Holidays is simple, free and lifesaving,” stated Nikki Russell, Director of Community Outreach in a news release. “You can save a shelter animal this holiday season simply by calling or walking through our doors and stating you’re looking to Foster for the Holidays. Our staff will provide all the supplies you need, at no cost to you.”

Fireworks have been set off every night and will likely continue through the New Year, organization leaders said. To ensure animals find their families, owners are asked that their pets wear identification and if an animal isn’t microchipped, appointment can be made with a vet.

The organization advises: If you find a stray animal and it is safe at your home, hold onto the animal for 48 hours. Immediately call our Humane Enforcement Officers at 808-877-3680 ext. 222. Individuals who find lost pets will be asked to file a found report on Maui Humane Society’s website.

“Fostering makes a difference in the community, to you and the life of an animal by giving them the love and environment they need outside the shelter. Additionally, fostering helps socialize the animal, making them more adoptable and improving their chances of finding a forever home,” according to the organization.

Maui Humane Society is located off Maui Veterans Highway on Mehameha Loop, Puʻunēnē and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Holidays may impact operating hours). Visit mauihumanesociety.org or call 808-877-3680 to Foster for the Holidays.