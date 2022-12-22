Maui News

Hazardous conditions prompt closure of Waihou Spring Forest Reserve on Maui

December 22, 2022, 4:54 AM HST
Waihou Forest Reserve. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Due to hazardous conditions caused by impacts from this week’s kona low storm, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve on Maui.

The department reports heavy rains and strong winds left roads and trails impassable. Debris from extensive runoff, fallen trees, and partially fallen trees also pose a safety risk.

The forest reserve roads and trails will remain closed to all users until further notice. DOFAW personnel have posted closure signs at access gates leading into the area. 

The reserve will reopen as soon as the hazardous conditions are addressed and mitigated.

