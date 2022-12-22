Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current declining northwest (320 degrees) swell pushing through the islands continues to produce High Surf Advisory conditions today along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along north facing shores of Maui. Surf will likely decline below HSA thresholds by later this afternoon to evening. A fresh overlapping northwest (310 degrees) swell will slowly build into the Hawaii region today, surf heights from this swell peak at HSA levels from Friday through Saturday with elevated surf continuing through Sunday as yet another similar northwest swell arrives this weekend. A downward trend in surf heights along north and west facing shores will develop by early next week as this swell energy slowly declines.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WSW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com