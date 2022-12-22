Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:24 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:06 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:42 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current declining northwest (320 degrees) swell pushing through the islands continues to produce High Surf Advisory conditions today along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along north facing shores of Maui. Surf will likely decline below HSA thresholds by later this afternoon to evening. A fresh overlapping northwest (310 degrees) swell will slowly build into the Hawaii region today, surf heights from this swell peak at HSA levels from Friday through Saturday with elevated surf continuing through Sunday as yet another similar northwest swell arrives this weekend. A downward trend in surf heights along north and west facing shores will develop by early next week as this swell energy slowly declines.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WSW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.