Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:24 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:06 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:42 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current declining northwest (320 degrees) swell pushing through the islands continues to produce High Surf Advisory conditions today along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along north facing shores of Maui. Surf will likely decline below HSA thresholds by later this afternoon to evening. A fresh overlapping northwest (310 degrees) swell will slowly build into the Hawaii region today, surf heights from this swell peak at HSA levels from Friday through Saturday with elevated surf continuing through Sunday as yet another similar northwest swell arrives this weekend. A downward trend in surf heights along north and west facing shores will develop by early next week as this swell energy slowly declines. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WSW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
