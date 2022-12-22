Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II.

To kick off the new year, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II for a special concert. Artis will perform in the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We are delighted to welcome the talented Ron Artis II to perform at the resort,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “With the buzz of the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions that week, combined with the excitement of the new year, it will be a great time for guests to be in Kapalua with us.”

Artis grew up in Hawaiʻi with a deeply musical family, and is influenced by R&B, soul, gospel, and blues. He opened for Jack Johnson this year, and has performed and collaborated with Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T. Jones, Eric Krasno (of Soulive and Lettuce), G Love, and others.

Just off the resort’s breathtaking lobby lānai, Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine. Menu highlights include toro tartare with caviar, tuna tataki, and seared salmon rolls. Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary.

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.