Maui firefighters are battling a brush fire near Kapalua Airport in West Maui.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in the fallow fields near the airport.

Crews have been working to contain and extinguish the fire, and are dealing with access and terrain issues, according to Chris Stankis, Acting Information Officer with the Maui Fire Department.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Crews will remain on scene, as they continue to work to contain the fire.



Responding units include: Engine 11, Engine 3, Tanker 3, Tanker 10, Engine 14, Tanker 14, Air 1, and a Battalion Chief.











*This is a developing story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.